Greyhounds’ Allard looks to create opportunities at World Juniors in 19-year-old season

By Joelle Wood / OHL

From going undrafted to earning a spot on Team Canada’s 2024 World Junior roster, 19-year-old forward Owen Allard of the Soo Greyhounds has something to prove as he continues to seek redemption this season.

After missing most of the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-2, 200lb. forward has bounced back as a steady contributor for the Greyhounds this year, registering 30 points (14-16-30) over 29 games played. He’s also brought a technically sound game in all three zones, winning puck battles while showing an ability to create offence off the rush.

Being named to Canada’s 22-man roster, the Ottawa, Ont. native will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, scheduled to take place Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“I felt pretty confident with my performance at the selection camp in Oakville, I laid it all on the line,” said Allard. “I had no regrets after camp, I put all my effort on the ice.”

“I was confident, but there’s always the chance that some guys can go in different directions. I’m so honoured they chose me,” he added.

One of only three undrafted players to make the team that will compete in Sweden starting on Boxing Day, Allard speaks on going undrafted last season, and what this opportunity means for him and his career.

“A lot of teams passed on me, I was at camp to prove people wrong. Especially this year, which I consider my bounce-back season. I didn’t want to get passed over again this year, it’s nice to be selected and maybe create some opportunities for scouts to see.”

Assigned a “W” ranking on the NHL Central Scouting’s October ‘Players to Watch’ List ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, Team Canada’s coaching staff has no doubt that the 19-year-old will be able to create opportunities for his home country.

“He jumped out at us in the fall. How he can skate, his size, that was something that was very important to us,” said Canada’s Management Lead, Peter Anholt (Lethbridge Hurricanes, WHL). “We think he can fill a very important role for us.”

“How he competes, the way he skates, his physicality, those all make a difference. You know he’s as excited as someone can be to make this team. Looking back at previous Team Canada rosters, there’s been the odd undrafted 19-year old that plays a big part and who’s really made a difference for this country,” added Anholt.

Allard scored his first career OHL hat-trick on November 15 against Sudbury. Head Coach John Dean and the rest of the Greyhounds couldn’t be happier for their teammate as he looks to bring home a gold medal.

“Just so proud, I’m so happy for Owen and his family,” said Dean. “Watching the guys watch him play on the big screen here while we were eating lunch; listening to the cheer when the call came through letting us know he made the team. You could hear the whole group explode with excitement.”

One of six OHL players named to the team, Allard joins the London Knights duo of Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan along with Peterborough Petes’ Owen Beck, Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf and Guelph Storm centreman Matthew Poitras, who has spent the 2023-24 season with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

“I think he’s an incredibly hard-working player. He does so many things right and has that dog and a bone mentality. He never gives up”, said World Juniors teammate and Team Canada veteran, Owen Beck.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Dec. 26 when Canada takes on Finland at 8:30 a.m. ET.