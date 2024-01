Gavin Hayes of the Flint Firebirds. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Greyhounds acquire Blackhawks prospect Hayes

The Soo Greyhounds have acquired Chicago Blackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes from the Flint Firebirds.

In return, the Firebirds received Connor Clattenburg, Alex Kostov and four OHL draft picks.

In 27 games this year, Hayes led the Firebirds with 19 goals while his 36 points ranked fourth. The 19-year-old also helped the USA claim gold at the 2024 World Juniors after an undefeated campaign where he recorded two assists in seven games.

The 16th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, Hayes ranks second in Firebirds franchise scoring with 166 points while his 79 goals are tied second best.

Hayes joins a Greyhounds side that already boasts NHL prospect talent in Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR), Andrew Gibson (DET), Arrtu Karki (VGK) and Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) as well Owen Allard, Jack Beck and Marco Mignosa.

The Blackhawks selected Hayes 66th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.