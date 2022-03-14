Great matchup, favourable conditions for Hamilton Outdoor Showcase

Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field is the site of the fourth outdoor game in OHL history as the host Bulldogs and visiting Oshawa Generals become the first pair of Ontario-based clubs to ever square off outdoors. Tonight’s game can be seen live for free on OHL Live, and carried across the province on the OHL Action Pak.

The Hamilton weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a temperature of 6 degrees come game time as a big crowd is expected for an Eastern Conference matchup between the CHL’s third-ranked Bulldogs and a visiting Generals club that comes off a thrilling overtime win at home on Sunday night.

Tonight’s game follows Sunday’s NHL Heritage Classic tilt between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, with Buffalo skating away with a 5-2 victory.

The @Oshawa_Generals and @BulldogsOHL take it outdoors at @TimHortonsField on Monday, and you can see it all for FREE on #OHL Live! Tune in across the province on the #OHL Action Pak or check local @rogerstv/@yourtvontario listings for details ? pic.twitter.com/hQY5lbllg6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 13, 2022

The Bulldogs are winners of 11 straight games, owning top spot in the OHL standings with a record of 36-11-2-2. They come off consecutive road wins over Barrie and Mississauga this past weekend and square off with the Generals, who they own a 4-0 record against so far this season. Bulldogs top scorer Logan Morrison enters play on a 10-game winning streak, with goals in each of his last five.

Oshawa snapped a seven-game slide in their first game under new interim head coaches Kurtis Foster and Mike Hedden on Sunday, defeating the rival Peterborough Petes 5-4 on a David Jesus overtime winner. Veteran captain Ty Tullio sent the game to overtime with ten seconds to spare in the third, knotting the score at four.

Tonight’s game follows three prior outdoor matchups in League history. Here’s a quick look back at those.

December 29, 2013 – Windsor Spitfires 6, Saginaw Spirit 5

Comerica Park – Detroit, Michigan

Steven Janes scored the deciding goal shorthanded in a back-and-forth affair, giving the Windsor Spitfires a 6-5 win as Brady Vail collected three assists. The penalty-filled contest featured a combined 16 power plays, with both teams striking three times on the man advantage. The first outdoor game in OHL history included a goal from current-day NHL blueliner Slater Koekkoek for Windsor. The late Terry Trafford suited up for Saginaw while Kristoff Kontos collected two assists. Game Centre

December 29, 2013 – Plymouth Whalers 2, London Knights 1 – SO

Comerica Park – Detroit, Michigan

Mathieu Henderson and Chris Tierney exchanged third period goals, forcing a shootout where Francesco Vilardi earned the Whalers a win. Present day Detroit Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic earned first star honours, making 44 saves before stopping three of four in the shootout. The Knights featured current day NHLers Max Domi and and Michael McCarron in the lineup. The London/Plymouth matchup set a CHL attendance record of 26,384. Game Centre

December 17, 2017 – Gatineau Olympiques 4, Ottawa 67’s 1

TD Place Stadium – Ottawa, Ontario

Gatineau’s Mitchell Balmas scored a hat trick to lead the Olympiques to victory in the nation’s capital. Kody Clark scored Ottawa’s lone goal as the 67’s outshot the Olympiques 29-21. Tristan Berube stopped 28 of 29 in the Gatineau crease for the win. The game was played before a crowd of 11,671. Game Centre