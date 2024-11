Grade ‘A’ players set to shine at 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota

The top 2025 NHL Draft prospects are coming to London and Oshawa.

Literally.

Of NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List that was released Oct. 23, 16 of the 24 players that were given a Grade ‘A’ rating will take the ice in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

A new event that will see the top first-year 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s Member Leagues – WHL, OHL, and QMJHL – face off against the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) on Nov. 26 (London) and 27 (Oshawa), 14 of the 16 ‘A’ rated players will line up for Team CHL in the two-game series.

Players that were given such a rating are indicated as a potential first round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft next June. As a testament to the quality of the players that will take part, it is expected that this two-game series will feature more than half of the first round selections at next year’s NHL Draft.

The OHL’s top-ranked talent consists of defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts), forward Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), forward Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads), forward Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit), forward Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs), defenceman Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) and forward Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters).

The WHL’s ‘A’ ranked talent features defenceman Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings), forward Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors), forward Roger McQueen* (Brandon Wheat Kings), forward Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals), goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars), and defenceman Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans).

The QMJHL’s Grade ‘A’ skaters are forwards Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) and Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada).

On the NTDP side, forward William Moore and defenceman Charlton Trethewey were given the same rating.

Early on this season, the ‘Grade A’ ratings have been more than justified.

Martone leads the OHL in scoring with 32 points and ranks second in goals with 16. Misa began the season on a 14-game point streak and leads all CHL skaters with 18 goals while his 28 points are the tied for the third most in the OHL. Both Martone and Misa – who is one of just nine players in CHL history to have been granted exceptional status – are in contention to be the first overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Carbonneau is tied seventh in QMJHL scoring with 24 points with Desnoyers two points behind. In the WHL, Reschny sits inside the Top 15 in scoring with 23 points while Ravensbergen’s nine wins are tied for the second most among all goaltenders.

Building off of one of hockey’s greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP’s U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of next year’s NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont.

Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online:

GAME 1 TICKETS: LONDON

GAME 2 TICKETS: OSHAWA

Team CHL Grade ‘A’ players:

(D) Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (OHL)

(F) Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

(F) Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

(D) Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

(F) Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

(F) Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

(F) Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

*(F) Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) unable to participate due to a long-term injury

(F) Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Jake O’Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

(G) Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

(F) Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(D) Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (OHL)

(D) Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

(F) Malcolm Spence, Erie Otters (OHL)

U.S. NDTP Grade ‘A’ players:

(F) Will Moore

(D) Charlton Trethewey