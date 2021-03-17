Government of Ontario Announces New Funding in Support of OHL Scholarship Program

The Ontario Hockey League is exceptionally proud of its player experience, the hallmark of which is the OHL Scholarship Program, which is the leading scholarship program in amateur sport.

Earlier today, Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced that the Government of Ontario will be providing $2.35 million in support of the OHL Scholarship Program.

During the 2019-20 academic year there were 334 OHL graduates accessing their scholarship at a cost to OHL member teams of $3.125 million. Of these 334 graduates, 200 were included on U SPORTS men’s hockey rosters. In addition, current OHL players accessed a total of $475,000 in member team scholarship contributions.

The OHL and its member teams continue to honour scholarship commitments to all players throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Minister MacLeod’s announcement today recognizes the importance of this program to our players and their families,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “It will help address the substantial cost of the Scholarship Program to OHL teams, who have not been on the ice since March 2020.

“Getting players back on the ice as quickly as possible continues to be our main priority and we will continue to work diligently with the Government to ensure a safe return to play this season. We look forward to Minister MacLeod’s announcement on the matter of returning to play along with details on further financial aid for the League.”

