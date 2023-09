Goldsmith, Kipkie eager to grow in Coyotes organization

Of the dozen selections the Arizona Coyotes made at the 2023 NHL Draft, they dipped into the WHL on two occasions to select a pair of d-men that offer two differing skillsets.

Prince Albert’s Terrell Goldsmith, a shutdown blueliner, was taken 104th overall. Later on Day 2, Bill Armstrong’s staff would choose the Victoria Royals’ Justin Kipkie who possesses the potential to tally points from the blueline.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity in Arizona,” Kipkie said. “But obviously it’s just one step in a long journey but I’m super grateful and Arizona is going to be a really great place to start.”

Neither player was in Nashville when their name was called; Goldsmith found out through his agent, who was in the Music City, after he texted him before his name appeared on TV while Kipkie was at the gym when the Coyotes took him with 160th pick.

“I’m just a creature of habit,” Kipkie said with a laugh while Goldsmith called it a “surreal moment.”

The pair recognize they are in an organization that is building for the future and where opportunities are plentiful. Over the past three drafts, the Coyotes have made 28 selections that includes fellow WHL stars Conor Geekie (WEN) and Dylan Guenther (SEA).

“They’re development and prospect pool is super deep,” Kipkie said. “It’s such a great organization to be a part of and they are really invested in that development aspect.

“I’m super excited to work with them.”

Goldsmith projects to be a shutdown defenceman that is tasked with keeping opponent’s best players at bay at even strength and on the penalty kill. It’s a role he’s embraced in Prince Albert where he typically played alongside Justice Christensen and is highlighted by the fact the pair combined for just 18 points (nine each) all season. The 18-year-old isn’t afraid to get physical too; he led Raiders skaters with 102 penalty minutes a year ago.

“I’m a physical, hard to play against defenceman who is good defensively with a good stick,” he said. “I have a good first pass, like to compete … and stand up for my teammates.

“That’s my role that I will have to play. It’s still a big thing in the game today. It’s pretty important to have different kinds of defencemen on a team.”

With 33 points, Justin Kipkie had the most points among rookie defenceman in the WHL. Seems good 👀 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/h0iW6Z1rDK — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) June 15, 2023

In Kipkie, the Coyotes get a more offensively inclined prospect. The Calgary native had 33 points to lead all rookie WHL defencemen while his eight goals were the most among Victoria blueliners. The 18-year-old routinely played alongside Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker to form the Royals’ top pairing.

“I’m very good two-way player that can play both sides of the puck,” he said. “I can shut down top lines but also contribute offensively. I want to keep building numbers wise … [but] it definitely took me a few months to get into a rhythm and playing at that level. It’s a lot different than midget hockey and I think that first year the opportunity my coaches gave me allowed me to develop and play at the highest level. I’m very grateful for that opportunity and it pushed me to become a better player.”

While the duo didn’t faceoff against each last season, they met for the first time at Arizona’s development camp in July. They will square off in 2023-24 however when the Royals visit Prince Albert Jan. 12.

Both Goldsmith and Kipkie will be heavily leaned on to get their sides into the WHL Playoffs come next March after missing out last season. The Yotes’ upcoming rookie camp and training camp will only serve as the beginning of their season but presents a chance to apply what they learn throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

“It’s been a goal of mine my whole life to hopefully play in the NHL one day so I want to use my opportunity the best that I can and see where my opportunity takes me,” Goldsmith said.

