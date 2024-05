Gill inks ELC with Lightning

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defenceman Dyllan Gill has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Injury limited Gill to just 12 games in 2023-24 but has appeared in 185 career QMJHL games with the Huskies.

The 20th overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, the 19-year-old was named captain of the Huskies ahead of this season.

The Lightning selected Gill 223rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.