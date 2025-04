Giants’ Schmidt added to Canada’s U18’s World Championships pre-tournament camp roster

Hockey Canada has added Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt to its U18 World Championships pre-tournament camp roster.

The 2025 NHL Draft prospect had a stellar campaign where he was one of nine WHL skaters to score at least 40 goals while he led all Giants players with 78 points. Despite defeat in Game 5 against Spokane in the first round of the WHL playoffs, the 18-year-old managed to record four goals and nine points.

Schmidt is no stranger to representing his country; he scored the overtime winner at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge while last summer he won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship kicks off on April 23, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Finland, and Norway in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 tournament games, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games.

For more information on the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, please visit the official tournament website at IIHF.com.

19 CHL PLAYERS NAMED TO CANADA’S NATIONAL MEN’S U18 TEAM TRAINING CAMP

Goaltenders (3)

Colin Ellsworth (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Burke Hood (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Defencemen (6)

Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

Cameron Chartrand (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

Forwards (10)

Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) was invited but is unable to participate