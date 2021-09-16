Get ready for puck drop with a CHL TV All-Access Season Pass

Fans of the Canadian Hockey League can now purchase their pass to tune in to the 2021-22 regular season.

Available via livestream on CHL TV, fans can enjoy more than 2,000 games covering 60 markets in Canada and the United States with the purchase of an All-Access Season Pass for $159.99 plus applicable taxes and fees after registering for an account at watch.chl.ca.

Additional CHL TV pricing packages available for purchase include the Single League Season Pass for $109.99 granting access to all regular season games from a single CHL member league (Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, or Quebec Major Junior Hockey League), and at a later date the Single League Monthly Pass for $24.99, and the Single League 1-Day Pass for $6.99, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Available to fans from coast to coast, the high-quality CHL TV streaming service is available on the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and the Safari and Google Chrome web browsers. Fans can log in on any available platform after registering for an account at watch.chl.ca.

CHL TV offers increased audience engagement through expanded distribution in addition to a best-in-class user experience that allows CHL fans to stay better connected. Initially launching in 2020-21, the coming season sees CHL TV now available across all three CHL member leagues.

The 2021-22 regular season debuts Thursday, Sept. 30 as the defending QMJHL President Cup champion Victoriaville Tigres play host to the Shawinigan Cataractes.

For more information, visit watch.chl.ca.