George signs entry-level deal with Islanders

London Knights defenceman Isaiah George has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.

George was a key part of London’s blue line that saw the Knights reach the OHL Championship Series in 2022-23. He had a career high seven goals in the regular season, alongside 22 points, and then suited up 20 times in the postseason where he had three assists.

Over the course of his first two OHL seasons, George owns a +46 rating and has tallied 45 points (13 goals).

The Islanders selected George 98th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.