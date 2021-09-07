Generals’ Tullio signs with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward Ty Tullio to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Tullio was the club’s fifth-round selection, 126th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old Lakeshore, Ont. native spent the 2020-21 season on loan to HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas (Slovakia). He appeared in 19 games registering 13 points (4G, 9A) along with 77 penalty minutes.

Upon his return to North America, Tullio signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with the Bakersfield Condors in March.

The 5’11”, 181-pound forward also spent two prior seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals (2018-19 and 2019-20) playing a total of 122 games and recording 108 points (42G, 66A).

His 27 goals and 39 assists in 2019-20 ranked second on the team, while his 66 points ranked third. He earned OHL Second Rookie Team honours in 2018-19 after collecting 42 points (15G, 27A) with 29 points coming over the final 27 games of the season.

Tullio was named captain of the Generals last week as he returns to Oshawa for the 2021-22 campaign. He also recently participated in Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase for players in consideration for World Juniors to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer in late December and early January.

