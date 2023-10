Generals retire Andreychuk’s no. 9 jersey

Photo credit: Goodall Media

Former Oshawa Generals forward Dave Andreychuk had his no. 9 jersey retired by the franchise Friday night.

Andreychuk played 148 games for the Gens over three seasons where he tallied 176 points (87 goals).

Selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1982 NHL Draft, Andreychuk would play 1,639 games in the NHL, the 10th most in league history. In addition to the Sabres, the Hamilton, ON., native also played for Toronto, New Jersey, Boston, Colorado and Tampa Bay, where he would hoist the Stanley Cup in 2004 as captain.

His 640 goals are the 15th most all-time while his 1,338 points place 32nd.

Andreychuk was a two-time NHL All-Star (1990, 1994) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.