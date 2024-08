Generals d-man Danford agrees to ELC with Maple Leafs

Oshawa Generals defenceman Ben Danford has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Danford had a career high 33 points (one goal) in 2023-24 and recorded a +27 rating. In the postseason, he added 10 points (four goals) as Oshawa reached the OHL Championship Series.

The 14th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, the Madoc, ON., native has appeared in 127 games with the Gens where he’s tallied 54 points (five goals). A silver medallist at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge with Canada, Danford also owns a gold medal from the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Toronto selected Danford 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.