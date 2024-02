Generals collect win no. 30 in CHL Game of the Week victory over London

Luke Torrance scored twice and Cal Ritchie (COL) had three points (1G, 2A) as the Oshawa Generals collected their 30th win of the season after a 6-4 victory in London.

Luca D’Amato, Matthew Buckley and Connor Punnett also scored for the Generals while Jacob Oster made 37 saves. Denver Barkey (PHI) had four points (2G, 2A) while Oliver Bonk (PHI) and Kasper Halttunen (SJ) also found the back of the net for the Knights as Michael Simpson stopped 24 shots.

Torrance opened the scoring at 3:28 as he slid the puck under Simpson out-front before D’Amato made it 2-0 at 14:07 on a flukey goal that saw his pass hit Isaiah George’s (NYI) stick as the Generals held a two-goal lead after 20 minutes.

Torrance’s second of the night made it 3-0 8:59 into the second before Bonk’s 23rd goal of the year got London on the board at 15:13.

The perfect tip pass 😉 Luke Torrance has his second of the night and it's 3-0 @Oshawa_Generals! pic.twitter.com/gA2QgiO3O3 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 29, 2024

Barkey hit the 30 goal milestone for the first time in his career 3:21 into the third to cut the deficit to a goal before Buckley’s career high 28th goal of the season made it 4-2.

30th 🚨 for Denver Barkey! The #LetsGoFlyers prospect reaches that milestone for the first time in his @OHLHockey career! 👏🏻#CHLGOTW | @LondonKnights pic.twitter.com/kercuc1dts — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 29, 2024

Ritchie scored his 20th of the year at 8:31 as Oshawa rebuilt its three-goal lead but two goals in 33 from Barkey and Halttunen made it 5-4 with just 3:09 to play. Punnett completed the scoring with an empty-netter as the Generals collected their 30th win of the year.

Easton Cowan (TOR) had two assists in defeat but in the process extended his point streak to 27 games, the longest such streak in the CHL this year.

With the victory, Oshawa jumped into third spot in the OHL’s Eastern Conference and sit just two points behind leaders Brantford. The Knights’ 42 wins and 87 points continue to lead the OHL.