Generals add Jets prospect Barlow

The Oshawa Generals have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow from the Owen Sound Attack.

In exchange, the Attack received David Bedkowski, Tristan Delisle and six picks in the OHL Draft.

Barlow recorded his second straight 40-goal season to lead the Attack in goals last year. His 40 goals ranked tied eighth among OHL skaters while he recorded 58 points in just 50 games. After the Attack’s first round exit in the OHL Playoffs, Barlow made his pro debut with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose where in three games he had a goal and two assists.

The Orillia, ON., native departs the Attack as the sixth best goalscorer in franchise history with 116 goals in 168 games while his 184 points rank 22nd. He was named the youngest captain in franchise history on Sept. 28, 2022.

The 19-year-old was the CHL and OHL Scholastic Player of the Year in 2023 and won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Barlow joins a Gens squad that reached the OHL Championship Series a year ago and includes a roster that already features NHL prospects Ben Danford (TOR), Luca Marrelli (CBJ), Dylan Roobroeck (NYR), Cal Ritchie (COL) and Beckett Sennecke (ANA).

Winnipeg selected Barlow 18th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.