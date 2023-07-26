Gendron pens ELC with Flyers

Gatineau Olympiques forward Alexis Gendron has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last season, Gendron scored 55 goals, the second most in the QMJHL and third most in the CHL. His 21 power play goals led all QMJHL skaters in 2022-23 while he also tallied a career high 81 points. His 14 playoff goals also led the league.

Gendron began last season with Blainville-Boisbriand but was traded to Gatineau Dec. 19. In 34 games with the Olympiques, he scored 33 times and registered a five-goal game on Feb. 18.

Over 160 games in the Q, 19-year-old has tallied 94 goals and 141 points.

Gendron was the 220th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is the second Olympiques player to sign his ELC in as many days after Samuel Savoie inked a deal with Chicago Tuesday.