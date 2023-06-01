Game day preview: Blazers vs. Petes — June 1

For the first time since 2015, the tiebreaker game will be played at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia as the Kamloops Blazers and Peterborough Petes meet tonight.

The winner will go on to face Seattle in Friday’s semi-final. Quebec has already secured its spot in Sunday’s final.

“The tiebreaker game is fully the focus now,” Blazers defenceman Logan Bairos said. “It’s not the result we wanted last night but we get to play another game today and we’re fighting for our lives.”

Kamloops had a chance to advance to the semis Wednesday but were beaten 6-1 by the Thunderbirds as the WHL champions had goals from six different players.

“It’s a new day,” Caeden Bankier (MIN) said. “It’s exciting. We’re still in the Memorial Cup and still playing hockey games in June.

“I know our group’s going to be ready. All year we’ve been good at bouncing back and tonight is going to be no different.”

Blazers captain Logan Stankoven (DAL) continues to lead the tournament in scoring with eight points while Ryan Hofer (WSH) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) each have four points. Kamloops went 1-2-0 in the round-robin with their lone win coming in dominant fashion against Peterborough on May 28.

However, a very different Petes team is expected tonight.

“They’re coming off of a pretty big win,” Bankier said of Peterborough.

“They’re the OHL champions,” Bairos added. “It’s not easy to get to that point so they’re going to come with everything they have and we need to be ready with everything we have.”

Peterborough kept its tournament alive Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Quebec as Tucker Robertson (SEA), J.R. Avon (PHI), Avery Hayes and Connor Lockhart (VAN) scored. The Petes had dropped its first two games of the tournament against Seattle and Kamloops.

“We always seem to be at our best when our backs are against the wall,” head coach Ron Wilson said post-game Tuesday. “It’s like we have to be pushed to the limit to come out and play to the best of our ability.”

Puck drop tonight is at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and can be seen live on TSN 1/3, RDS and NHL Network.