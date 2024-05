Future NHL talent on display at 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

Future NHL stars will take centre stage at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Between the four participating teams – host Saginaw, London, Moose Jaw and Drummondville – 31 NHL prospects are set to shine at this year’s tournament.

The Knights lead the way with 10 players while the Spirit follow with nine. The Warriors boast seven NHL draftees while the Voltigeurs have five players.

Of the 31 players, six are former first round selections: Moose Jaw’s Matthew Savoie (BUF/ 9th overall/2022),Denton Mateychuk (CBJ/12th overall/2022) and Brayden Yager (PIT/14th overall/2023), Drummondville’s Maveric Lamoureux (UTA/29th overall/2022) as well as London’s Oliver Bonk (PHI/22nd overall/2023) and Easton Cowan (TOR/28th overall/2023).

Furthermore, Savoie is the only player to have played in the NHL after he made his debut with Buffalo Nov. 10.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus (SEA) led the CHL in scoring with 126 points as he claimed the Four Broncos Trophy as the WHL’s Player of the Year. He subsequently then led the WHL Playoffs in scoring with 32 points to help lead Moose Jaw to its first ever Ed Chynoweth Cup. His performance led him to being named a nominee for the David Branch CHL Player of the Year award.

He’s joined in that category by Cowan (TOR) who collected the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding player as well as the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the most valuable player during the OHL playoffs. In doing so, Cowan became the first player to win both awards in the same season since former Knight Mitch Marner in 2016.

Furthermore, a pair of NHL drafted finalists for the CHL’s Defenceman of the Year will suit up in Saginaw. Moose Jaw’s Mateychuk (CBJ) claimed the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s Top Defenceman while Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) took home the Emile Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL Defenceman of the Year. Additionally, both players were named Playoffs MVP of their respective leagues.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the best-represented NHL club at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow as they will see four players compete in the tournament followed by the Philadelphia Flyers with three. The Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning each have two players at the event. In total, 22 of the NHL’s 32 clubs are represented at the tournament.

Of the 31 players, three will play in their second Memorial Cup. Drummomdville’s Komarov scored the game-winner in the 2023 final for Quebec while Saginaw’s Owen Beck (MTL) competed for Peterborough. The Spirit’s Jorian Donovan (OTT) played for Hamilton at the 2022 instalment.

One NHL prospect however won’t be able to suit up the tournament; Drummondville’s Lamoureux hasn’t played since March 16 due to an upper-body injury that ended his season.

Every game of this year’s 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be available in the United States on NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

31 NHL prospects listed on rosters for 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Down

London (10)

Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers)

Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers)

Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Jackson Edward (Boston Bruins)

Isaiah George (New York Islanders)

Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks)

Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets)

Kaleb Lawrence (Los Angeles Kings)

Landon Sim (St. Louis Blues)

Max McCue (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Saginaw (9)

Owen Beck (Montreal Canadiens)

Josh Bloom (Vancouver Canucks)

Rodwin Dionicio (Anaheim Ducks)

Jorian Donovan (Ottawa Senators)

Hunter Haight (Minnesota Wild)

Ethan Hay (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nolan Lalonde (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas Golden Knights)

Joey Willis (Nashville Predators)

Moose Jaw (7)

Jagger Firkus (Seattle Kraken)

Denton Mateychuk (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Kalem Parker (Minnesota Wild)

Vojtech Port (Anaheim Ducks)

Martin Rysavy (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Matthew Savoie (Buffalo Sabres)

Brayden Yager (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Drummondville (5)

Mikaël Diotte (New Jersey Devils)

Alexis Gendron (Philadelphia Flyers)

Ethan Gauthier (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Vsevolod Komarov (Buffalo Sabres)

Maveric Lamoureux (Utah)

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw — 7:30pm ET

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET