Funk, McCue, Roelens sign entry-level contracts

Prince George’s Zac Funk, London’s Max McCue and Acadie-Bathurst’s Milo Roelens have all signed three-year entry-level contracts with NHL clubs.

All as available free agents, Funk signed with Washington, McCue with Columbus and Roelens with Tampa Bay.

Funk currently leads all CHL skaters with 56 goals this year while he sits third in scoring with 99 points. Furthermore, he leads the CHL with eight hat-trick’s and 25 power play goals while he tops all WHL skaters with a +44 rating.

Across 218 WHL games with Calgary and Prince George, the 43rd pick in the 2018 WHL Draft has 108 goals and 203 points.

With his 🚨🚨+🍏🍏 Friday night @PGCougars star Zac Funk is the first to pass 50 goals in the #CHL this season‼️ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 18, 2024

McCue has a career high 24 goals and 50 points this year for the OHL leading Knights. McCue’s seven game-winning goals are tied for the third most in the OHL.

The 34th pick in the 2019 OHL Draft, the Sudbury, ON., native has played in 208 games for the Knights where he’s amassed 130 points (48 goals).

McCue was the 156th overall pick by San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft but went unsigned before he signed with Columbus.

Roelens has established new career highs across all three major offensive categories in his first season with Acadie-Bathurst with 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points. In his fifth and final year of junior, Roelens, who has also played for Gatineau and Sherbrooke and was the 40th selection in the 2019 QMJHL Draft, has appeared in 229 Q games where he’s tallied 153 points (59 goals).