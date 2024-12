KANATA, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 29: Finland's Tuomas Uronen #15 celebrates with Arttu Alasiurua #29 and Kasper Halttunen #22 after scoring the 4-3 overtime winning goal against USA during Preliminary Round - Group A action at 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on December 29, 2024 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Fronts’ Uronen scores OT winner as Finland beats USA at World Juniors

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

Tuomas Uronen stole the headlines Sunday afternoon at the World Juniors.

The Kingston Frontenacs forward had the overtime winner as Finland beat the USA 4-3 in Group A action in arguably the best game of the tournament thus far.

“It’s always nice to win hockey games,” Uronen said post-game. “It’s a really nice feeling.”

After Finnish netminder Petteri Rimpinen stopped Cole Hutson, Finland broke out on a 3-on-1 led by Uronen who didn’t need his teammates as he snapped the game-winner home at 1:46.

“Whenever you beat the USA it’s a big thing for us,” said London’s Jesse Nurmi (NYI). “It was a helluva game and a great win.”

After injury destroyed his first season in the CHL last year – Uronen made just 11 appearances with Ottawa – the Vegas prospect was traded to Kingston in the offseason. Under Troy Mann, the Kerava native has flourished with 16 goals and 39 points in 31 games to sit third in Fronts scoring.

“Troy has been a big part of my journey and it’s going really well in Kingston.”

The win has created havoc in Group A now. With Canada’s shootout loss, coupled with today’s result and Finland losing 4-0 to Canada on Boxing Day, all three teams could wind up as the top seed in the pool.

“It would mean a lot,” Nurmi said of being the no. 1 seed. “We have one game left in this group and we need to win it and then see where we are.”