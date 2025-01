Fronts acquire NHL prospects Hay and Willis from Saginaw

In two separate trades, the Kingston Frontenacs have acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Hay and Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis from the Saginaw Spirit.

In all, Saginaw received Ethan Weir, Xander Velliaris and 16 OHL Draft picks. Kingston also acquired Will Bishop.

Hay, Saginaw’s captain, has 13 points (eight goals) in 32 games this year. In all, he’s played 222 OHL games and registered 84 points (45 goals).

Willis has appeared in 26 games where he’s notched 17 goals and 34 points. Last year, he had a career best 50 points and across three seasons with the Spirit has totalled 128 points in 160 games. Earlier this week, Willis helped the USA to gold at the 2025 World Juniors.

Both Hay and Willis, as well as Bishop, were crowned Memorial Cup champions a year ago.

In Kingston, Hay and Willis join NHL prospects Jacob Battaglia (CGY), Quinton Burns (STL), Nolan LaLonde (CBJ), Ethan Miedema (BUF), Emil Pieniniemi (PITT) and Tuomas Uronen (VGK).

Willis was the 111th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft while Hay was chosen 211th overall.