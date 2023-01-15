Frontenacs honour Anthony and Chris Stewart

Former Kingston Frontenacs Anthony and Chris Stewart were honoured pre-game Saturday night.

Anthony was the seventh overall pick by Kingston in the 2001 OHL Draft and played 248 games. Over his four seasons in Kingston, he tallied 238 points, the 10th most in team history, and served as captain from 2003-05.

Chris was undrafted into the OHL and earned a spot on the Fronts’ 2004-05 team as a walk-on. He wound up playing 187 games for Kingston over three years where he recorded 199 points and captained the team in his final season in 2006-07.

The brothers were both first-round picks in the NHL Draft as Anthony was selected 25th overall by Florida in 2003 while Chris was chosen 18th overall by Colorado in 2006.

Anthony would play 262 NHL games for Florida, Atlanta and Carolina and scored 27 goals in the process. His younger brother would suit up 668 times in the NHL for Colorado, St. Louis, Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Calgary and Philadelphia and recorded 322 points (160 goals).

While Anthony’s no. 13 and Chris’ no. 24 are not officially retired, their numbers were raised to the Leons Centre rafters in recognition of their contributions to the Frontenacs organization.