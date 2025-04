Frontenacs’ Battaglia signs with Calgary

Kingston Frontenacs forward Jacob Battaglia has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Battaglia had the best season of his OHL career in 2024-25 as he set new personal highs in goals (40), assists (50) and points (90). The Mississauga, ON., native finished tied 11th in OHL scoring while he was one of just eight players to hit the 40-goal plateau.

A second round selection in the 2022 OHL Draft, the 19-year-old has recorded 182 points in 201 games with the Fronts. He is 19th all-time in Fronts franchise scoring.

Battaglia was the 62nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.