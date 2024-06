Frontenacs acquire overage goaltender LaLonde

The Kingston Frontenacs have acquired Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan LaLonde from the Saginaw Spirit.

In return, the Spirit received a conditional 2026 15th round pick. However, should the overage goaltender play a game in the OHL next season, the pick turns into Guelph’s 2027 3rd-round and Kingston’s 2025 7th-round selections.

Acquired from Erie in October, LaLonde went 21-6-1 with the Spirit that included a run of 16 straight wins from Nov. 3 – Feb. 21. He concluded his tenure with the Spirit by helping the club win the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow where he appeared in the club’s semi-final victory over Moose Jaw while Andrew Oke dealt with an equipment issue.

Across 131 OHL games, the 20-year-old has posted a 56-53-6 record. LaLonde, a native of Kingston, signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in October 2022.