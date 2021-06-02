From the Point: WHL Commissioner Ron Robison

Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison recently sat down with Junior Hockey Magazine to reflect on the recent WHL season, his impressions of the exceptional Connor Bedard, as well as the league’s plans ahead of the upcoming season:

Junior Hockey Magazine: As you look back at the last 12 months, what stands out in your mind in terms of what you have been able to accomplish despite the scenario?

Ron Robison: We are very fortunate. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to have played this season. We wanted to accomplish at least 24 games for our players and give them some form of a regular season. Although we did not carry on with the playoffs, I think we accomplished what we wanted to do from a development standpoint. We appreciate the confidence that the health authorities across Western Canada and the Northwest U.S. had in our ability to deliver a safe environment for the players.

JHM: What kind of things did you discover as you went through this process?

RR: We had to adapt to the situation and find ways that we could schedule creatively in order to meet the conditions of the health authorities. Even with that, we delivered a competitive season. It is really remarkable to see how committed and competitive our players are, despite the fact that they were not playing for a league championship or a Memorial Cup. These games were very intense and very entertaining. It is really an indication of the fact that it is so important to give these players their development at this particular age.

JHM: What was it like to watch Connor Bedard perform at the under-18s?

RR: When Hockey Canada first raised it with us, we were two or three games into our season, and Connor of course had become the first exceptional player in the WHL. I thought maybe we were getting a little bit ahead of ourselves, but as we all know, by the time he had played game 10 or so, he was leading our league in scoring and was a very dominant player and deserved that opportunity to play for Team Canada internationally. Nothing seems to phase this young man. He comes from a great family. He has a real exceptional demeanor about the game. He plays the game very intelligently. He shoots the puck extremely well and, when he gets himself into a scoring position, he has a high percentage chance of scoring. He has remarkable poise for a young individual and we are extremely proud of what Connor accomplished, both in our league this season and internationally for Canada at the under-18s.

JHM: Do you anticipate seeing fans back in the stands in the WHL in the fall?

RR: I think there are very encouraging signs. That is the most promising thing that we have seen. The vaccination rates are extremely good. We are getting some really good indications from the government in Western Canada that there is a reopening strategy and good plans in place. We are looking forward to having further discussions with the provincial governments, the health authorities, and the Pacific Northwest very soon. We are optimistic that we are going to be able to return to play and have our fans return. One thing this season demonstrated is that we have done our protocols extremely well. We did not have a single case with seven teams in the Regina hub and over 10,000 tests. I think we have demonstrated that we can safely deliver the player component. We are going to work hand-in-hand with our facilities to deliver a safe environment for our fans to return. We are a gate-driven league and it is of critical importance that we have fans in our buildings in order to create those revenue streams and keep our teams viable next season.

JHM: How important was it to have a mental health program in place this season?

RR: Our leagues across the Canadian Hockey League do an exceptional job supporting players, not only with education but also in the area of support services. We are conscious of the fact that these were extraordinary demands to put on the players to be isolated for this length of time. Despite them playing, they were very removed from their communities and their families, so we were in constant contact with our teams throughout this process to make sure that they had the support in place from a mental health standpoint, monitoring each player, how they are doing, and if there was a situation, we dealt with it. Our teams did an outstanding job of supporting our players throughout all of this.

JHM: What is the message you would like to send out to your players and fans?

RR: We all endured this season. Our fans have been very patient and understanding as we have worked through this pandemic. We are looking forward to next season with optimism to getting back, having fans in our buildings, having our players play a full season, and returning to normal. We can get there with a commitment to the vaccination programs throughout the country. We are really looking forward to a full season, getting back to normal, and giving the players the development they want, but also giving the fans the entertainment they want. I know many fans cannot wait to get back and cheer on their favourite teams in those communities. We are looking forward to that happening very soon.

