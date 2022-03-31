From the Point: Steelheads centre Luca Del Bel Belluz

Mississauga Steelheads centre Luca Del Bel Belluz joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the recent CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the upcoming NHL Draft, and the most influential people on his hockey career:

Junior Hockey Magazine: How much fun was it to be a part of the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

Luca Del Bel Belluz: It was unbelievable. It was all of the best players for the draft. It was an unbelievable experience. A lot of us took it as an opportunity to showcase ourselves. At first, it started a little slow but then the first hit was thrown and, after that, everyone started to get more comfortable with the game.

JHM: Was there a moment when you stopped and realized the number of eyes watching that game?

LDBB: I think in the beginning in warmups the nerves were there, but after the game started and I got my first shift and my legs (going), it was fine. It was awesome to be on the bench with those guys.

JHM: What was your interaction with the celebrity coaching staff?

LDBB: I had a couple of conversations with them. I introduced myself. They were awesome. They were really nice guys.

JHM: What is it like to be introduced as the second-highest rated forward from the OHL ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft?

LDBB: It’s great. I try not to focus on it too much. I try to go out there, play my game, and stick to what I know. I try not to pay attention too much to the draft.

JHM: What was the reaction from family and friends once the game was over?

LDBB: I checked my phone on the way home and it was blowing up. It took a while to respond to all of those text messages but it was great to see who was watching and who has your back. I had about 30 family members there and they were excited for me and happy to be there.

JHM: What did you think of the players you were surrounded by?

LDBB: There was an unreal amount of (talented) players there. I was blown away by Matthew Savoie’s speed. He has to be the fastest player in the draft. The way he picks up so quickly is awesome to see.

JHM: How did you feel you did in the testing ahead of the game?

LDBB: I think I did well in that. It was a lot of testing and a lot of skating. It was fun.

JHM: How has your game developed over the past two years?

LDBB: During the pandemic, we were off and there wasn’t too much ice availability. A big step for me was I was in the gym a lot and trying to eat healthy to put on those extra pounds going into this year. My time in the gym was a huge step for my game.

JHM: Are there moments where you allow yourself to be proud of what you have accomplished?

LDBB: It hits me a few times but there is still a lot of hockey and a lot of time to go until the draft. Hopefully, everything continues to go smoothly.

JHM: Who have been the important people in your life that have supported you through this?

LDBB: My dad comes to every single game. Every road trip he is there supporting me. He has been my backbone. I go to him if I have any questions. He always tells me to be the hardest worker. There is always someone willing to take your spot, the next guy behind you. You don’t want to be left behind. Always go out there and give it your all every shift. Another is my coach James Richmond. I have worked with him since I was 12 years old. He has changed my game in a huge way. He has helped me with skating and everything. I owe a lot of credit to him as well.