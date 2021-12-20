From the Point: Spirit graduate Cole Perfetti

Saginaw Spirit graduate Cole Perfetti of the Manitoba Moose joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming World Juniors, his role as a returning player, and the chance to play before fans on Canadian soil:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What is your excitement level this year compared to last when you were getting ready for the World Juniors?

Cole Perfetti: I think it is the same. It is so exciting to be a part of this tournament and a part of Team Canada and representing your country. It is a little bit different this year in the sense that there is going to be fans, my family is going to be in the building and witnessing this and being a part of this dream that we have all had for so long, so it is the same level of excitement but a little bit different. The mindset is the same in trying to win a gold medal and to represent your country on the world stage. It is exciting and I am itching to get the games going and to start playing. I am really looking forward to it.

JHM: What is it going to be like to play in front of fans this year?

CP: I have been asked this a lot and I don’t know what to expect. You see it on TV, you are a fan of it for so long, and then when you are finally the one being able to come out on the ice and everyone is cheering for you, I don’t know what to expect. I am anxious and I am excited. It is a dream come true. To do it on home ice with fans behind us, I think the building is going to be rocking and there is going to be a lot of energy in there. I think it is going to be really exciting.

JHM: How have you felt playing in practice on a line with Dylan Guenther and Shane Wright?

CP: That is a pretty good line and I am pretty happy with that. With Guenther, his talent level is extremely high. He can score from pretty much anywhere and he makes a lot of plays. It is really nice to play with a guy like that who has an offensive mindset. He is so talented. With Wright, he plays that two-way centre role. He can contribute offensively and he is great in his own zone. I think it is a good blend of skill, mindset, and hockey IQ, and then mixing in the defensive side of it. It has been a really good line so far. We have had some good chemistry in practice. We look forward to building on that. That line has a lot of potential and it is going to be fun.

JHM: What is it going to be like playing in this tournament with Ryan O’Rourke?

CP: We have known each other since we were seven or eight years old. We played a lot of summer hockey together. That was how we first met. Our families became close and we have spent a lot of time over the years playing in tournaments all around the world and in summer hockey events. Then we played together for both years of minor midget. We have played a lot of hockey together. Going to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup a couple of years ago, our parents spent a lot of time together there as well. It is cool to say we have known each other for so long and have been close. It is pretty special to experience something like this.

JHM: What was it like to win gold with Canada at the World Championships?

CP: It is crazy to think I had the chance to win gold at the World Championships before the World Juniors. It was a great experience going over there. Winning that tournament, it is a very prestigious tournament. To be a part of that and to be even recognized by Hockey Canada for that event is pretty special. To go over there and be a part of that group, especially after the first couple of games where everybody counted us out when we had our backs against the wall and came back to win the gold medal, was pretty awesome. That was my first gold medal on the world stage. It is something I will never forget and a feeling that I always want. I learned so much at that tournament. I gained a lot of experience and knowledge. It was an amazing couple of weeks and to cap it off with the gold medal was pretty special.

JHM: What are your own expectations for yourself going into this year’s World Juniors?

CP: My expectations for myself are a lot higher this year. Last year, I was one of the younger guys on an older team. A lot of guys went on to play in the NHL this season. There was a lot of talent and a lot of skill. I wanted to be the best I could, to produce and to help the team. This year, my expectation and goal is to take it to another level and to help the team even more. I want to be that guy who is driving the offense and who is relied upon in all three zones and in any situations. Guys like Dylan Cozens and Connor McMichael were relied on for that last year with their experience from the year before. They were the driving force of our team up front. I want to have that same role this year, to have that impact on the game and for the team. That is my goal. Things can change but my mindset is to be the best I can be and to help the team in whatever way possible to be the most successful team we can be.

JHM: What can you say to your teammates of what to expect at a tournament like this?

CP: Right now, we are coming together as a team. That is the most important part in a short competition tournament. You don’t have a couple of months to come together as one. You have two weeks and a couple of practices and pre-tournament games. It is important that we are a tight group and trust each other if we want to have success in this tournament. I think that is what led to a lot of our success last year. That is going to be huge for us. Coming up to Banff, Alta., this week, and spending time here together as a team and experiencing this, it is a step in the right direction and a big part of it. Guys are getting close and spending time with each other. Once the tournament comes, it is having that mindset that anything can happen and that anyone can beat anyone on any given day. You can’t take any opponent lightly. It is hard to win a gold medal and we experienced that last year of how good of a team we had and what we did in the round robin. We were rolling in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but we fell short. That is the story of the tournament that anything can happen. You have to be ready every single day and be prepared to bring your best. That is the big thing for us within the tournament.