From the Point: Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher

Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the QMJHL playoffs, his experience at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, and the 2022 NHL Draft:

Junior Hockey Magazine: How does it sound to be the top-rated player from the QMJHL ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft?

Nathan Gaucher: It sounds great. There are a lot of great players here in Quebec. It’s nice to have that honour but I am focusing more on the playoffs right now.

JHM: How are you feeling in the playoffs?

NG: It’s very good. We have the chance to play quick with no time to rethink. We went into the playoffs fired up and starting from zero.

JHM: How did you feel about your season?

NG: I felt great. We had some ups and downs as a team, and I did as a player, but overall I am pretty happy. I am fired up going into the playoffs.

JHM: What was it like to experience the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

NG: It was very nice to see all of the talent we have in Canada. I got to play with one of my buddies here from the QMJHL. I got to see a lot of people. I got to experience playing against Shane Wright. It is fun to have that experience and have all of the media attention.

JHM: What was the reaction from your family and friends after the game?

NG: They were all supporting me and their great comments after the game were nice.

JHM: How would you describe your play?

NG: A two-way power forward. I am huge on faceoffs and a big centre overall. I describe my game as playoff hockey where that is how I try to make my game.

JHM: What has been the impact of your coach Patrick Roy?

NG: It’s huge. He brings up examples and experiences of his that he had with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche and in the playoffs. It is nice to have someone who played in the NHL and who is there to support you. He is passionate about the game and that is what I love about him.

JHM: How do you stack up against your first round opponent in Chicoutimi?

NG: It’s about starting from zero. We are all fired up but the regular season is behind us. We are looking forward to the playoffs. We played a couple of games against Chicoutimi and it is a great rivalry. It is going to be hard to go play over there with their fans, but our fans are very supportive of us and I think it is going to be a great series.

JHM: How do you like your team’s chances of advancing to the Memorial Cup?

NG: I love our chances. We have a bunch of players that won the President Cup last year (with Victoriaville). With the experience that we have in our locker room, I think we could go far, but it is one step and one series at a time.

JHM: How much are you looking forward to the NHL Draft especially with it being in Montreal?

NG: I am really looking forward to it. With it being in Montreal, it could not be better. It is sad that for the last two years it had to be virtual. I am very grateful that it will be in Montreal and a lot of (my supporters) will be there because they don’t have to fly. My family is going to be there throughout that amazing experience.