From the Point: Rebels general manager and head coach Brent Sutter

Red Deer Rebels owner, general manager, and head coach Brent Sutter recently sat down with Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss Return to Play in the Western Hockey League, how the team has responded to the pandemic, as well as a unique arrangement that has his players living out of the team’s home rink:

Junior Hockey Magazine: How excited are you to finally get your group back on the ice and get hockey back underway?

Brent Sutter: It has been a long haul. It has been almost a year. It is exciting, no question about it. For the players, they are really looking forward to getting to play some games. It has been a long haul for our players too. We had a lot of communication with the players, every week or two we were having Zoom calls, and once a week were doing a Zoom fitness program where we had our Pilates instructor on with them to keep them engaged, their minds fresh, and give them something different than being isolated. Now they get back here and they are jacked. We are on our way now and hopefully we can weather the storm here.

JHM: Give me a sense of what it is like to be an owner during a pandemic like this.

BS: It is tough for everybody. It doesn’t matter what level, whether it is the NHL, AHL, or junior hockey. It is the same for all of us. You’re not making any revenue and yet you are still spending a lot. In Red Deer, we didn’t let go any of our staff. I just didn’t think it was the right thing to do. They have families too. To me, there was no second guessing on that whatsoever.

Now we are back playing without fans, but we are back playing. The bottom line as an owner, right from the get-go, is to make sure we use time to our advantage, think through things properly, help the league office make decisions through it, but to use the time and all of the resources around us to get back and hopefully play in a very safe and healthy environment. Not just for your own team and players, but for your communities too. That was a lot of work to put it all together with the health ministers and six jurisdictions out west. It has been a lot of work by a lot of different people, a lot of sleepless nights, and a lot of Zoom calls. It has been a long haul, but we are at this point now.

To get to this point, it is a lot better than what the alternative was. I like to think and believe that everyone is very thankful and grateful for us to get back to this point, but we are not out of the woods yet here either. We just have to make sure we are doing the right thing and working with the health ministers to put all the right protocols in place. We all have to do it and live by it and try to get some kind of a season out of this.

JHM: You have come up with a pretty unusual idea in Red Deer for player accommodation.

BS: We got approached (by the arena operator) whether we would consider having the kids living in the suites and staying right at the rink, and then just lock it down and it is your environment. No one is coming or going. It is an internal bubble. We discussed it with our whole group and thought it might be a pretty cool thing to do. We then approached the players on it to see if it was something they would like to do. We gave them basically three options: go into your billets with the understanding of the protocols that are in place, or you are at the rink, or you are in a hotel room and you stay there. It was pretty obvious what they wanted.

Our rink has been totally renovated here too. It is absolutely beautiful. It started as soon as the pandemic hit last spring and it finished in November. It is an absolutely spectacular junior hockey facility. The suites are beautiful. We had to talk to the suite holders and they said by all means. Billets delivered beds. We set up all the suites. We used 28 suites out of 31. We set them up where the kids have their own rooms. They have time to themselves. They can’t go into each other’s suites as part of the protocols, but it is such a big facility, so on the concourse there are basketball hoops, ping-pong tables, and other games the kids brought in. There is a catering company here that is serving the kids all of their food. We have had tremendous support from the community bringing food to the kids. It has been crazy but it is very controlled. Everyone wears masks and we are really careful in everything we do, including from the way the food is being served.

There are different parts of the rink set up with couches and televisions, so it is a really cool thing. It was a lot of time and a lot of effort by so many different people and there are so many different people to thank. The kids are loving it. School is set up downstairs. We have been an online schooling team for two years now so we have a big room that is strictly used for that. Kids have their own spaces too when they want it.

The other night I came in and the lights were off and on the brand new video board they had movies going or they watch an NHL hockey game, watching from their suites or scattered out in the stands. It has been good. It has been a great experience and, as I have told them, we should feel very fortunate that we are back playing. We are the only players in the whole world who are doing this through the pandemic so it is a pretty unique thing. It is an experience that they are going to have for the rest of their lives where they can look back and say we got to live right in the arena, so it is pretty neat.

