From the Point: Olympiques defenceman Noah Warren

Gatineau Olympiques defenceman Noah Warren joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the recent Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the upcoming NHL Draft, as well as Eve Gascon’s special night in Gatineau:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What was your experience like at the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game a few weeks ago?

Noah Warren: It was really nice. I had the opportunity to participate among the top 40 players in the country. It was a surreal experience.

JHM: How hard was it to focus on playing your game and not trying to do too much in front of the scouts?

NW: I don’t think it was really that hard. I was focused on my game. It’s not an all-star game. You go there to show what you have.

JHM: How special was it to play before a national audience on TSN?

NW: It was special. It was my first time on national TV. All of my buddies and my family texted me after the game to say congratulations. It was really nice.

JHM: Were there any memorable texts or phone calls?

NW: My grandfather. He is a big fan of my game. I didn’t think he was going to watch the game because he was on vacation, but he watched the game and I was super happy to get a text from him.

JHM: What was it like to go through the physical tests and the combine?

NW: It was nice. It is kind of preparation for the NHL Combine. I feel like I did well in the testing. It was really fun.

JHM: What was some of the testing like for you?

NW: On the ice, you had to do a couple sprints, which is kind of the usual. Then you had to go around cones and some agility work.

JHM: What has it been like to share the NHL Draft year experience with teammate Tristan Luneau?

NW: It has been really nice. It’s not just Tristan Luneau. We also have Antonin Verreault and Samuel Savoie who are really good. Tristan and I have known each other for a long time so we are good buddies and it is really fun to share that with him.

JHM: How special was the Eve Gascon night in Gatineau?

NW: It was really special. We are really proud of her. She played a really good game. She made history. The celebration at the end was really cool too.

JHM: How much do you feel you use your size to your advantage?

NW: I feel that I use it pretty well. I can throw the body here and there during the games. I am a physical player. I identify myself as a defenceman who is hard to play against. I use my size to my advantage.

JHM: Is there someone in the NHL who you look up to?

NW: My idol is Seth Jones. I really love his style of play. He is a good two-way defenceman who is hard to play against and someone who is really good physically. Another player I love watching is Moritz Seider from Detroit. He is having a great year and I really love his style of play.

JHM: How much has your family’s athletic background helped you through your career?

NW: A lot. They have a lot of experience in sports in general. They give me tips and tricks about anything. It is super fun to have a grandfather who played in the QMJHL too because I can ask him a bunch of questions.

JHM: How do you like how the Olympiques are playing right now with the postseason just around the corner?

NW: We are playing really well. We are playing a lot with the lead recently. Right now, we are getting our groove back and I think we are going to be pretty dangerous.

JHM: How special would it be to be a first-round selection especially with the 2022 NHL Draft being held in your hometown of Montreal?

NW: It would be really nice. I would be so happy. I will have all of my family and friends there. I try not to focus on the draft right now. I am focused on what I can do to help my team until the end of the playoffs.