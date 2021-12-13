From the Point: Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa

Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming World Juniors, his play this season in the WHL, and his key takeaways after attending training camp with the Detroit Red Wings:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What was it like to get the invite to Canada’s camp and know you are on the team as part of the three goalies?

Sebastian Cossa: The phone call that I got was something special. We were at a Toastmasters event and (my Oil Kings teammates) Jake Neighbours and Dylan Guenther had gotten the call before me so I was kind of just waiting for mine. It is extremely exciting and I can’t wait to get started.

JHM: Who was your first call to after you heard you had been invited to Canada’s camp?

SC: My mom. Both of us are extremely excited. My family is still in Fort McMurray, so I am pretty close to home. Being in Edmonton, I could not have asked to be in a better location, and for the tournament to be in my home arena. My billets are there and it could not have worked out better.

JHM: How do you go about earning the spot in net?

SC: Knowing that we are already on the team, we are battling for those 1, 2, and 3 spots. I just go in there and try to play my game. At the end of the day, my job is to stop the puck, so I have to quiet out the noise. I am confident in my game and will go in there and show the best that I can.

JHM: What is the experience going to be like when you get to play your first game at the World Juniors?

SC: It is going to be crazy. The last game I played in Edmonton, I took a second and looked around, realizing that the next time I would be here it would be in a packed barn while wearing the Team Canada logo. It is extremely exciting for Edmonton. The fans are going to be crazy and it is going to be unreal. With it being so close, I will have lots of friends and family there.

JHM: What was it like growing up and watching the World Juniors?

SC: We watched every game. My household isn’t the biggest hockey household, but I don’t know who doesn’t watch the World Juniors. It is always on, especially Boxing Day.

JHM: What is it about your style of play that makes your teammates feel more confident?

SC: It’s nice to hear for sure that people think of me that way. I am confident and I play a calm game in net. My defencemen aren’t too worried about what is going on and the team overall can be a little more offensive in knowing that I am back there and can bail them out if something happens.

JHM: What is it like to share this experience with some teammates from the Oil Kings?

SC: It is a big hit to the Oil Kings but in the end it just relates back to the organization. Dylan, Jake, and I have been here since Day 1, and now Kaiden Guhle, so overall it is extremely exciting for our team and shows how good of a team we are. It is nice knowing guys and having your best buddies at camp as someone you can talk to.

JHM: How are you feeling about your game this year?

SC: Pretty good. At the beginning of the year, I was really strong. There have been a couple of bumps in the road, maybe one or two games that I would like back. But I think the most important thing is my 14-3-3 record. At the end of the day, I am just trying to win games. The stats take a back seat, especially after being drafted, signed, and now being named to the World Juniors team.

JHM: What was your experience like at training camp with the Detroit Red Wings?

SC: It was great. We went there and we went to Traverse City. I had never been to Michigan before. I got a feel for the fan base. The fan base is known for being crazy and I love it. Being there, I tried to take away as much as I could from the older guys, especially from a great goalie like Alex Nedeljkovic. He has had a great start to the year and it is because of all the little stuff that he does.

JHM: Did you get to have a conversation with Steve Yzerman or anyone else on the management staff in terms of what they are hoping to see from you?

SC: In my exit meeting, we talked about progress and my development path. They are going to be patient with me. There are some small details that I need to work out. Overall, we all want the same thing, which is to be the best goalie that I can be.

JHM: You’re 6-foot-6. At what point did you hit your growth spurt?

SC: My first year of bantam. In my second year I was already 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. I was a big boy right away. The weight has stayed around the same so I have leaned out a little bit. I have been tall for a while now.