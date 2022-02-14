From The Point: OHL Commissioner David Branch

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Kitchener, the opportunity for the OHL to showcase its talent on TSN, and the excitement surrounding the 2021-22 season:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What is your excitement level of having the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game back on the schedule?

David Branch: It is one of the events annually on our calendar that our players really, really look forward to. By not being able to do it last year for all the reasons we know, and to have it back this year, is another signal that we are moving forward and ready to continue to grow and evolve. This game is designed for the players. We have such an outstanding group of players who will be participating. The other thing is the location in Kitchener, with the old ‘Aud’ and the ambiance it brings. With the support of the Rangers, it is a win-win and it is an exciting time.

JHM: Why is March 23 the best date for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

DB: There were a couple of key factors. We wanted to make sure it was positioned in such a way that the players would be ready for the game itself having recently returned to play and that the NHL had every opportunity to evaluate the players who should be playing in the game. We also wanted to have it far enough away from the end of our season to make sure that the players were ready and fresh for their respective teams for the league playoffs.

JHM: How much does it mean for players to showcase their talents on TSN?

DB: It’s huge. The players aspire to the NHL. They recognize that there are certain factors and conditions the CHL brings that helps them to prepare. Being broadcasted by TSN is a part of that. From a league perspective, what we have enjoyed, and what our players have enjoyed, is the youthful exuberance that many of the TSN talent have brought, like Carlo Colaiacovo, Marc Methot, and Frankie Corrado. It’s all great stuff, plus BarDown being involved to the level and extent that they are. It really appeals to young people. It is a great benefit to our players, teams, and fans.

JHM: How great has it been to be able to play so much hockey this year without interruption?

DB: It’s so exciting. It’s so good. Every day you get up and say, ‘Wow, this is a great day!’ What we went through last year, where maybe some of us took the game for granted and you didn’t realize how much you would miss it, what we learned was the importance of our teams to our communities and the importance of the game to our players. To have it back, you just feel the energy and the excitement, and it is just building and building. That part has been awesome. We have been very fortunate. Our teams have been committed and they have stayed with it. They have worked through it, as have our players. It is remarkable to think that last year the OHL didn’t play one game, but our players trained, prepared, and (Canada) won the U18s. We were competing at all levels and our league, which didn’t play, had the second-most players selected (in the NHL Draft) from all the leagues. It just shows you what our players bring and how special they are.

JHM: What conversations are you having about returning to full fan capacity?

DB: Through all of this, we have developed relationships that maybe we had, but not to the level and extent we currently have now with the government, with Premier Doug Ford and down through the ranks with Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod. Lisa is such an advocate. She is passionate about the game and junior hockey. In Ontario, we are following the provincial mandate where we are currently at 500 fans and as we move deeper into February it will be at 50 percent. By mid-March, it will be 100 percent, provided everything continues on a positive course, which we are all hopeful for.

JHM: How excited are you for the rest of the season?

DB: There are some exciting broadcast opportunities with our new partner in TSN. We can’t wait until we get it out there to all of our fans so they understand, and our players. We are also aiming at going to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John. New Brunswick is such a special province. To have the Atlantic Canadian hospitality and everything the Sea Dogs bring as an organization, it is fantastic.

JHM: What is it like to see former OHL players and one current compete for Canada at the Olympics?

DB: That is the great thing about our game. It is universal. It has been adopted and embraced by the rest of the world, not only in relation to playing it but also fans and interest. Opportunities like the Olympics really show that. I am really enjoying it and it is great to see players like Eric Staal who is now back in a very special way, as one example. It is a special time. It has been really good for the players and our game.

JHM: Give us an update on the OHL’s scholarship program.

DB: The scholarship program was introduced to support the players and give them an opportunity to put something in their toolbox if professional hockey didn’t work out. It has been embraced by our players. Last year, we expended about $3.5 million through the scholarship program, that year alone for the OHL. The reason I position it that way is it just shows the level of commitment that our players and our owners have, that even though we weren’t playing, all obligations were met, as they should be. This year, we are tracking at the same level. U SPORTS at the same time is great hockey. I am hopeful that in the not too distant future there will be an even greater understanding, appreciation, and acknowledgement of what U SPORTS brings to the players and their development. It is a great piece to our great game.