From the Point: ICE defenceman Carson Lambos

Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss his team’s strong start to the season, his training camp experience with the Minnesota Wild, as well as the possibility of representing Canada at the upcoming World Juniors:

Junior Hockey Magazine: You are averaging about a point per game so far and the ICE have been on a tear. But you got a little nicked up over the weekend. Tell us how you are doing.

Carson Lambos: It is a really good team here and the start has been great. I am feeling better than expected and am looking forward to getting back.

JHM: What has made the ICE so successful this year?

CL: Collectively, everyone has a team-first mentality. There are a lot of great players and there is a lot of skill on our team, but I think everyone sees that we have something special here, and that goes a long way when everyone can recognize that. It has been a tremendous start for us.

JHM: What was your experience like at training camp with the Minnesota Wild?

CL: It was a really cool experience and something that opened my eyes quite a bit to what the NHL is like and what it takes to stay in it day in and day out. Seeing what goes on at that level and to see how hard those guys work to have their success, that is something I definitely took back with me. I learned a lot from my short time there.

JHM: What was it like to pull on a Wild jersey and get into a preseason game?

CL: It was a pretty surreal feeling. It honestly didn’t feel real. When it happened, I just tried to enjoy it as much as I could, but at the same time, I understood that I was there for a reason and trusted my game, just played, and tried not to grip the stick too tight. It was an awesome day and something I won’t forget.

JHM: How much communication have you had with the Wild since you got back to Winnipeg?

CL: I am in touch with their player development staff every week, checking in and little things like that. They have been out to watch a couple of games and I see them after. I am listening to what they have to say about my game. It is a constant learning process.

JHM: What was it like the last 18 months to begin playing in Finland and then suffer an injury shortly after the WHL returned to the ice?

CL: Going through what I did last year made me a stronger person. It was a lot of hard times. I have never missed a season before and going through that controversy and seeing what last year brought me made me a stronger person. I am able to be stronger mentally and overcome the little day-to-day things a lot better now.

JHM: What would it mean to you to compete in this year’s World Juniors?

CL: The chance to play for Team Canada would mean everything to me. I grew up watching the tournament and idolizing the players. You picture yourself on that stage. It is pretty cool how the country bands together and how big of a deal it is, so if I ever got that opportunity I would be over the moon.

JHM: What was it like watching the World Juniors growing up?

CL: It is kind of automatic that the World Juniors are on and we are all watching. We are a hockey family. My brother Jonny and I always loved watching it. You just want to be there.

JHM: What is it like to know that this time there will be crowds in the stands?

CL: I think a crowd – especially a Canadian home crowd – is like no other. Seeing the atmosphere and what it brings to the experience is second to none. The fans bring a lot to the game.

JHM: Give us a scouting report on yourself for fans who may not know much about you.

CL: I see myself as a minute-eating, two-way defenceman. I think I can play in all situations. I pride myself on my defensive game first. I want to make sure my own end is taken care of before I jump on the offense. I play a hard brand of hockey. I can move pucks well and I have a pretty well-rounded game.