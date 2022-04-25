From the Point: ICE centre Conor Geekie

Winnipeg ICE centre Conor Geekie joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the WHL playoffs, the upcoming NHL Draft, and his special relationship with his brother Morgan of the Seattle Kraken.

Junior Hockey Magazine: How excited are you for the WHL playoffs?

Conor Geekie: We’re all pretty stoked. The last two years we got snubbed because of COVID, so all of the guys are excited. There is a lot of energy in the room.

JHM: How does your team keep its focus in a playoff series?

CG: You look at past history. Prince Albert is a hard team to play in their own rink. They always come to play. They are a physical team. They are good defensively as well. It is about trusting ourselves and trusting the process, relying on what we have done all year and letting it translate into the playoffs.

JHM: How do you feel about your season?

CG: I was pretty happy. I am pretty hard on myself when it comes to those kinds of things. There is a little bit here and there where I couldn’t find the back of the net, but that is just sort of how things go sometimes. Whether you are hitting posts or not, you just have to keep going. I am happy with our team success where we set a franchise record for points, so it is pretty special.

JHM: What was your experience like at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

CG: It was super cool getting the chance to go. Even getting selected was super special. You are with a new group of guys and it is a cool feeling when you are getting on to the ice and the crowd is getting into it. It is an all-around cool feeling and I am very lucky to go.

JHM: What was it like for you after the game?

CG: There were quite a bit of text messages from hometown buddies who were watching, and mom and dad. I gave them a quick call, and my brothers, but after that it was pretty even keel. You love to be there but it is just another game.

JHM: What is it like to share the draft year experience with teammate Matthew Savoie?

CG: We don’t talk about it too much. It is good to have each other when we need to talk about something. We are pretty comfortable talking about it. Right now, it is about the playoffs. We have high expectations for our team and we are really looking forward to how long of a run we can make with this group. It’s pretty cool that he and I are going through the same thing, and going to the draft together, but right now our main focus is where we have wanted to get to since the start.

JHM: How much contact do you have with your brother Morgan Geekie of the Seattle Kraken?

CG: Morgan and I talk probably every day. We are pretty close. He is a brother. We don’t talk too much about hockey. We talk briefly about certain things and chirps. What he has done, he doesn’t really have to say. He came from the bottom being super small in the WHL Draft to working all the way up in getting drafted into the NHL and fighting for a spot there. Everything he does, when you watch him, I think that is my learning curve. He is humble and hardworking. I watch and observe and am super thankful.

JHM: What would it be like to be drafted by the Kraken?

CG: My mom has brought that up to us. I think I played with him once, maybe when I was five years old. But it would definitely be something really cool and it is something that is on my bucket list for sure.

JHM: Give us a scouting report on your game.

CG: I am a bigger forward. I am more of a playmaker than anything else. I have good vision and hockey IQ. I like to see the passing lanes. I am not the fastest player but I am fast with my smarts. I am always in the right spot it seems. I think a comparable may be Leon Draisaitl, not in terms of his accolades, but little bits and pieces from his game.

JHM: How much damage can the ICE do in the playoffs?

CG: That has been our goal since the start. This group of guys is super special. I love playing with them. In the room, it is always fun. We are that kind of a group that is super close and cares for each other. The sky is the limit for us. With the Memorial Cup within our grasp, we are making sure that we are ready for that.