From the Point: Blades left-wing Kyle Crnkovic

Saskatoon Blades veteran forward Kyle Crnkovic joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss his impressive play this season, how his game has developed over the past two years, and his chemistry with teammate Tristen Robins:

Junior Hockey Magazine: You’re leading the WHL in scoring and have already eclipsed your previous career high. What has been so special for you this season?

Kyle Crnkovic: Just getting back to normal and the full season has been awesome. We have a new coach this year and he has been awesome for us. We are a bit of a younger team but for me, as an older guy, helping out the other guys has been a lot of fun. I am happy with the year so far.

JHM: Talk to me about your development over the last 24 months.

KC: It just comes with being a bit older. I have been playing with Tristen Robins now for three-and-a-half years. It has been good and we have a lot of chemistry. I am confident in myself and trying to do the best I can.

JHM: Give me a scouting report on your game.

KC: I am a pretty fast player. I like to make a lot of plays and try to generate as much offense as I can. This year, I have been playing on the penalty kill and trying to round out my game, but I definitely like to be an offensive player.

JHM: What goes through your mind when you see smaller players like yourself succeed at the next level?

KC: A player like Cole Caufield, he has been on a tear lately. He is trusted by the coaches. As a smaller guy, he knows how to play against those bigger guys. Watching him, he is tenacious. If you are smaller, you have to battle that much harder and do that much more to get noticed and to produce at that level. It is good to see him doing it. I am definitely trying to take parts from his game.

JHM: Walk us through your baseball-style goal against Calgary.

KC: The puck was in our end. There was a great pass from our defenceman which led to a 2-on-1. I outwaited the (opposing) defenceman and tried throwing it on net. I don’t know how it got back to me, but I think it hit the goalie’s blocker. It was in the air and I swung at it. There was a bit of luck but it worked out.

JHM: How do the Blades stack up against your competition in the WHL?

KC: We are in a real tough division. We are a younger team that has gone through some ups and downs. We play with every team in the division. We have beat Edmonton twice and Winnipeg twice. It is about maturing as a team and bringing it every game. Lately, we have been playing teams hard. It’s about finding consistency.