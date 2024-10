From CHL to NHL: Oct. 16

With roughly 400 CHL alumni currently in the NHL, take a look back at their achievements over the previous week of action.

Guenther makes Utah Hockey Club history

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton/Seattle) will forever be in Utah Hockey Club history after he scored the first goal in franchise history on Oct. 8. The two-time WHL champion has impressed early on with five goals in four games and is just the fifth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in a franchise’s first two contests.

History for Dylan Guenther as the former @EdmOilKings and @SeattleTbirds star scores the first goal in @utahhockeyclub history! 🌶️pic.twitter.com/uUzc5899ou — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 9, 2024

Scheifele hits a pair of milestones

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele (Barrie) reached a pair of significant milestones over the course of the Opening Week of the NHL. On Oct. 11, he scored his 300th career goal while two days later he played in his 800th NHL game, all of which have come as a member of the Jets.

900 points for MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax) registered his 900th NHL point Oct. 9 in just his 794th game with the Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon, the first overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, won the Hart Trophy last season as the NHL’s MVP.

Verhaeghe gets paid

Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara) signed an eight-year extension with the club on Oct. 8. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2024), Verhagehe has recorded 249 points in 343 games. The Toronto, ON., native is seventh all-time in IceDogs scoring with 224 points.

First shutout belongs to Montembeault

The first shutout of the 2024-25 season belonged to Montreal’s Sam Montembeault (Blainville-Boisbriand) after he made 47 saves on Oct. 9 in a 1-0 win over Toronto. Montembeault’s 87 wins are the most in Armada franchise history.

Stamkos debuts with Predators

After 1,082 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos (Sarnia) suited up with a different NHL franchise on Oct. 10 as he made his Nashville Predators debut. Stamkos departed the Lightning in the offseason as a two-time Stanley Cup champion and holds the franchise record in games played, goals (555) and points (1,137).

500 games for Kulak

Edmonton’s Brett Kulak (Vancouver) played in his 500th career NHL game Oct. 12. Selected 105th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, Kulak has played for Calgary, Montreal and Edmonton over the course of his career.

CHL debuts

Chicago Blackhawks

Nolan Allan (Prince Albert/Seattle) – Oct. 8

Calgary Flames

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver) – Oct. 9

Colorado Avalanche

Cal Ritchie (Oshawa) – Oct. 9

Ivan Ivan (Cape Breton) – Oct. 9

Tampa Bay Lightning

Conor Geekie (Wenatchee/Swift Current) – Oct. 11