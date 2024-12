From CHL to NHL: November 2024

With roughly 400 CHL alumni currently in the NHL, take a look back at their achievements over the month of November.

McDavid records 1,000th point

Former Erie Otters star Connor McDavid made more NHL history Nov. 14 as he recorded his 1,000th NHL point in just his 659th game to become the fourth fastest player in league history to the landmark. The Edmonton Oilers legend is the 99th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points while only CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) reached the landmark in fewer games.

Thursday’s milestone is just the latest in what is already one of the greatest NHL careers of all-time. He is a three-time Hart Trophy winner (2017 2021, 2023) as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player while he is a five-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) as the league’s leading scorer. He’s also collected the Ted Linsday Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) while in 2023 he claimed his only Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goalscorer when he had a career high 64 goals.

Last season, McDavid claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP despite the Oilers’ Game 7 defeat to Florida.

Crosby scores 600th goal

Former Rimouski Oceanic star Sidney Crosby scored his 600th NHL goal Nov. 23. The Penguins star became the 21st player in NHL history to achieve the feat while he is the seventh player to score 600 goals with one NHL franchise. Additionally, Crosby has climbed to 13th all-time in NHL assists with his 1,016th on Nov. 19.

Ekblad plays in 700th game

Former Barrie d-man Aaron Ekblad played in his 700th NHL game Nov. 29. The first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Ekblad is one just two players in team history to have played 700 games. Ekblad – a Stanley Cup champion in 2024 – is one of just nine players in CHL history to have been granted exceptional status.

Kucherov records 900th point

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov recorded his 900th NHL point on Nov. 21. The former Quebec and Rouyn-Noranda forward is third all-time in Lightning franchise scoring while last season he became just the fifth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.

1,000 starts for Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury made his 1,000th NHL start Nov. 21 and in the process moved into third place all-time for most appearances by an NHL goalie. The former Cape Breton netminder is second all-time in NHL wins with 566 and is one of just four goalies to have played 1,000 NHL games.

Binnington becomes winningest goaltender in Blues history

Former Owen Sound Attack netminder Jordan Binnington recorded his 152nd victory on Nov. 27 to become the winningest goaltender in St. Louis Blues history. He set the record with a 32-save shutout against New Jersey, the 16th of his NHL career.

Golden Knights lock-up two WHL alumnus

A pair of WHL alumnus in Brett Howden (Moose Jaw) and Brayden McNabb (Kootenay) both signed extensions with the Vegas Golden Knights. Howden inked a five-year extension while McNabb signed for three years. Both players were part of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup winning team in 2023. McNabb is the Golden Knights’ franchise leader in games played with 529.

Strome suits up in game 800

Ryan Strome – the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft – suited up in his 800th career game Nov. 19. Over the course of his career, the former Barrie and Niagara forward has played for both New York franchises, Edmonton, and Anaheim where he has spent the previous three seasons. The Mississauga, ON., native has amassed 451 points in his career.

Skinner wins 80th game with Oilers

Former Lethbridge and Swift Current goaltender Stuart Skinner became the seventh goalie in Edmonton Oilers history to win 80 games. Skinner achieved the feat in his 139th game to become the third fastest goalie to the mark. Last year, Skinner won a career high 36 games as the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup finals.

*Stats accurate as of Dec. 5.