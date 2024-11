From CHL to NHL: Ehlers and Scheifele help lead Jets to best start in NHL history

With roughly 400 CHL alumni currently in the NHL, take a look back at their achievements over the previous week of action.

McDavid on the brink of more NHL history

Connor McDavid (Erie) is set to make more NHL history with his next regular season point. Currently on 999 points, McDavid is set to become the 99th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points. When he hits the milestone, McDavid will have done so in his 659th game with only Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656) achieving the feat faster.

1,000 games for Backlund

Mikael Backlund (Kelowna) played in his 1,000th NHL game – all of which have come with Calgary – on Nov. 1. In the process, he became just the second Flames player in team history to play 1,000 games with the club. Backlund helped Kelowna to a WHL title in 2009 in his only WHL season.

CHL alumni leading Jets to historic start

Mark Scheifele (Barrie) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax) are two of many CHL alumni that have led the Winnipeg Jets (15-1-0) to the best start in NHL history. Scheifele has 21 points to sit second among Jets skaters while Ehlers is a point behind in third. Both players have nine goals each, tied for the second most among Winnipeg players.

Overtime hero Tavares

With his overtime winner Nov. 13, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares (Oshawa/London) now sits fifth all-time in NHL history with 18 overtime goals. Seven of his game-winners in the extra frame have come as a member of the Maple Leafs.

MacKinnon leading NHL in scoring

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax) became the first NHL player to 30 points this season on Nov. 11 and as of writing, continues to top the league with 33 points. A Stanley Cup champion in 2022 with the Avalanche, MacKinnon is the defending Hart Trophy winner as the league’s MVP.

600 games for McCann

Jared McCann (Soo) suited up in his 600th NHL game Nov. 5. Now a member of the Seattle Kraken, McCann has also played for Vancouver, Florida and Pittsburgh during his career since he was the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

400 helpers for Reilly

Morgan Reilly (Moose Jaw) became just the third Maple Leafs defenceman in history to record 400 assists with the club. In the process, Reilly also became the first d-man from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the landmark.

Bennett and Suzuki record 300th point

Sam Bennett (Kingston), the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, tallied his 300th point Nov. 9. A Stanley Cup champion a year ago with the Panthers, Bennett has played 630 NHL games with Calgary and Florida. Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound/Guelph) also notched his 300th point Nov. 11 in his 389th game. Suzuki helped the Storm to the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2019 and was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kane the overtime playmaker

Patrick Kane (London) recorded his 28th overtime assist Nov. 13 in Detroit’s 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh to move into a tie for the most overtime assists in NHL history. Kane is currently six points shy of becoming the 38th player in league history to record 1,300 career points.

Johnson signs with Bruins

Tyler Johnson (Spokane), who helped the Chiefs to a WHL championship in 2008, signed with Boston Nov. 4. A veteran of 742 games, Johnson is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay (2020, 2021) and has since made four appearances with the Bruins.