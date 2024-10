From CHL to NHL: Crosby records 1,600th point

With roughly 400 CHL alumni currently in the NHL, take a look back at their achievements over the previous week of action.

Crosby records 1,600th point

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (Rimouski) registered his 1,600th NHL point Oct. 16 and in the process moved into 10th all-time in NHL scoring. Furthermore, he achieved the feat in his 1,277th game to be the fifth fastest player to the milestone. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Crosby is just seven goals shy of 600.

1,000 games for former teammates Myers, Schenn

Former Kelowna Rockets teammates Tyler Myers and Luke Schenn each played their 1,000th NHL game last week. Schenn, the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, hit the milestone on Oct. 17 while Myers, the 12th overall pick that same year, played his 1,000th game two days later. Myers also had an extra bit of history attached to his achievement as he became the 400th player in NHL history to play 1,000 games.

Allen beats 33rd team

Jake Allen (St. John’s / Montreal / Drummondville) became the first goaltender in league history to own a win against 33 NHL clubs. Allen achieved the feat Oct. 14 after he made 20 saves in a 3-0 victory over Utah. Allen currently has 197 wins to his name and is looking to become the 99th goaltender in league history to record 200 career wins.

Little retires with Jets

Bryan Little (Barrie) officially concluded his NHL career after he signed a one-day contract with the Jets Oct. 20. Little ranks in the franchise’s top 5 in a number of categories that include games played (843 – second), goals (217 – fifth), assists (304 – third) and points (521 – fourth). Little also scored the first hat-trick in Jets 2.0 history.

1K (again) for Yzerman

On Oct. 19, Detroit’s Steve Yzerman (Peterborough) became the sixth person in NHL history to reach 1,000 games as a player and as a general manager. As a player, Yzerman won three Stanley Cup’s with Detroit and won a fourth title with the Wings in 2008 as the club’s VP of Hockey Operations. He joined Tampa Bay as its GM in 2010 before he returned to Detroit in 2019.

Hischier scores twice in 10 seconds

New Jersey’s Nico Hischier (Halifax) set a new franchise record for the fastest two goals on Oct. 19. Hischier scored 34 seconds into the second period and then scored again just 10 seconds later. The Swiss native has 141 NHL goals to his name.

500 for Sanheim, Stephenson

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim (Calgary) and Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson (Regina) both surpassed 500 NHL games over the last week. Sanheim, the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, ranks 13th all-time in Flyers history for games played by a blueliner. Stephenson, a third round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.