Friday Highlights: Hats take flight on action-packed night

SAGINAW 7, SARNIA 4

– Buffalo Sabres prospect Josh Bloom recorded his first OHL hat-trick, adding an assist to earn first star honours.

– The Spirit overcame a 4-2 deficit, scoring five unanswered third period goals with rookie Luke McNamara scoring the game winner midway through the frame.

– Dean Loukus put up his second three-point effort (1-2–3) of the season.

– New York Islanders prospect Tristan Lennox made 17 saves in his return to the lineup as Saginaw outshot Sarnia 38-21.

What a ride! What a comeback! Your Spirit score five unanswered in the 3rd with help from a Josh Bloom Hat trick! ?#SoarWithUs?#SAGvsSARpic.twitter.com/D6Jxp4QgAo — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) November 6, 2021

FLINT 6, KITCHENER 4

– New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann scored his first OHL hat-trick, giving him goals in six of his eight games so far this season.

– Coulson Pitre scored the game winner with 2:30 remaining in the third period.

– Flint rookies Tristan Bertucci and Ethan Hay both scored their first career OHL goal.

– Kitchener’s Antonino Pugliese opened the scoring with his first career goal.

– Francesco Pinelli finished with two goals and an assist in the loss.

– Flint outshot Kitchener 40-23, winning their third consecutive trip to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

First #OHL hat-trick Brennan Othmann! ???@NYRangers prospect now has goals in six of his eight games this season as the @FlintFirebirds were victorious in a third straight trip to The Aud ? pic.twitter.com/F5oBvCYmpE — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

NORTH BAY 5, KINGSTON 4

– Kyle Jackson’s first career OHL hat-trick included the game winner as the Battalion scored three consecutive third period goals to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

– Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov logged his second four-point night of the season with a goal and three helpers.

– Overage forward Brandon Coe finished with three assists.

– Kingston’s Lucas Edmonds joined Shane Wright in scoring twice, posting his third multi-goal game of the season.

– Kingston outshot North Bay 35-27 as Joe Vrbetic made 31 saves in the win.

LONDON 2, OWEN SOUND 1 – OT

– Luke Evangelista’s 11th goal of the season came 59 seconds into overtime, extending London’s perfect start to the season to 9-0.

– Brett Brochu stopped 17 of 18 on a lighter night as the Knights outshot the Attack 35-18.

– Servac Petrovsky scored the lone goal for Owen Sound as the Bears fell to 0-3-1-1 against London this season.

– Nick Chenard made his season debut in the Attack crease, stopping 33 of 35 to earn third star honours.

End-to-end, short side beauty in OT! @PredsNHL prospect Luke Evangelista’s 11th of the season ends it as the first place @LondonKnights improve to 9-0 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/MGAQ9UvvK3 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

BARRIE 5, OSHAWA 4 – OT

– Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson scored his second of the game 56 seconds into overtime as Barrie took two points in Oshawa.

– Oshawa’s Ryan Stepien scored twice, tying the game at four 5:21 into the third period.

– The Colts outshot the Generals 36-28.

– Generals captain Ty Tullio had two assists to extend his league-high point streak to 11 games.

– Oshawa records at least a point in a fifth consecutive game.

That’s a pro shot ?@Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson’s second of the night is the OT winner as the @OHLBarrieColts take two points in Oshawa ? pic.twitter.com/L6oGKYVXLj — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

MISSISSAUGA 3, HAMILTON 0

– Roman Basran stopped all 20 shots he faced for his first OHL shutout.

– Owen Beck and Luca Del Bel Belluz each had a goal and an assist as the Steelheads won their third straight.

– James Hardie scored his club-leading ninth of the season into an empty net.

– Marco Costantini stopped 29 of 31 in goal for Hamilton.

Incredible glove save from Basran! ? WOW pic.twitter.com/fxacv4JjH9 — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) November 6, 2021

SAULT STE. MARIE 9, GUELPH 4

– Sasha Pastujov opened the scoring but the Greyhounds would take it from there in a 9-4 win on home ice.

– Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins climbed into the OHL scoring lead with four points (2-2–4), giving him 22 (9-13–22) through 13 games.

– First-year forward Tyler Savard recorded a season-high four points (2-2–4) while rookie Bryce McConnell-Barker also scored twice.

– The Greyhounds went 3-for-4 on the power play.

– The Hounds have scored 17 goals in their last two home victories.

– Sault Ste. Marie and Guelph meet at the GFL Memorial Gardens once again on Saturday.

RECAP; ‘Hounds speed past Storm in first of two’

? https://t.co/1GaqD1iU5m

(by Peter Ruicci – Independent Media | Photo by Bob Davies) pic.twitter.com/mD894hT6BH — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) November 6, 2021

OTTAWA 6, PETERBOROUGH 3

– The 67’s scored four unanswered third period goals to pull away from the Petes on home ice.

– Calgary Flames prospect Jack Beck recorded a career-high four points (2-2–4), Cameron Tolnai had three assists and first star Brenden Sirizzotti scored twice.

– Ottawa’s power play went 3-for-7 as the Barber Poles scored twice on a five-minute man advantage in the third period.

– Peterborough’s Emmett Sproule extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist.

– Reigning OHL Player of the Week Tucker Robertson had a goal and an assist to give him 19 points (8-11–19) through 11 games.

– Liam Sztusak made 25 saves in his OHL debut for the Petes opposite Ottawa’s Collin MacKenzie who improves to 4-0, making 24 saves.

SUDBURY 2, NIAGARA 1

– New Jersey Devils prospect Chase Stillman made his return to the lineup, scoring in his fourth consecutive game.

– Landon McCallum scored the deciding goal with 1:54 remaining in the second period.

– Mitchell Weeks stopped 26 of 27 to earn first star honours.

– Defenceman Matthew Mania picked up an assist in his OHL debut.

– Quentin Musty was back in the Wolves lineup after leaving Sunday’s game with an injury.

– Rookie Pano Fimis scored Niagara’s lone goal 48 seconds into the third period.

– Tucker Tynan stopped 31 of 33 in the loss.

