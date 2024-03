Free agent Stefan signs with Oilers

Portland Winterhawks forward James Stefan has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

James, who was a free agent having been undrafted at the NHL level, has played 251 games for Portland where he’s recorded 254 points, the 19th most in team history.

This year, the overage forward is on the verge of a 100-point season as he currently sits on 99 points while he is two goals shy of 50.

Undrafted into the WHL, the Laguna Beach, CA., native has spent his entire WHL career in Portland.