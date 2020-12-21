Four markets chosen to host QMJHL Protected Environment Events

Montreal, QC — Quebec-based Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams will resume play on January 22nd in four different markets: Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Rimouski and Shawinigan.

The four cities were selected to host the second QMJHL Protected Environment events that will take place from January 22nd to 24th. Two teams will join each host organization to play two games in three days.

Chicoutimi, Drummondville and Rimouski will also host the following Protected Environment events which will be held from January 29th to February 6th. Each arena will host one or two games per day with a total of twelve games being played over nine days (six per team).

“This announcement comes after constructive dialogue with Quebec Public Health Officials and a positive review of our first event which was held in Quebec City a few weeks ago,” said QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau. “The league’s priority is to enable our players to play hockey while pursuing their education within the safest possible environments. These types of events became the most effective way to achieve these objectives.”

For teams based in the Maritimes, the situation will be revaluated after the Holidays, but the league’s objective is to resume playing a regular schedule as soon as January 21, 2021.

All regular season games scheduled until January 21st are postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. The protected environment schedules will be also be announced at a later date.