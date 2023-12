Four CHL players named to Switzerland’s preliminary roster for 2024 World Juniors

Four CHL players have been named to Switzerland’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors.

Rodwin Dionicio (SAG) and Miles Muller (MON) are selected for the third straight tournament and are joined by Ewan Huet (REG) and Leo Braillard (LET) who are set to play in their second World Juniors.

Switzerland made the quarterfinals for the second straight year in 2023 but were beaten 9-1 by eventual silver medallists Czechia. Their best result came in 1998 when they won bronze.

The Swiss will be joined by Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and the United States in Group B in the round-robin.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Sweden.

Four CHL players named to Switzerland’s 2024 World Juniors preliminary roster:

Goaltenders:

Ewan Huet (Regina/WHL)

Defencemen:

Leo Braillard (Lethbridge/WHL

Rodwin Dionicio (Saginaw/OHL)

Forwards:

Miles Muller (Moncton/QMJHL)