Former Wolves d-man Staal retires

Former Sudbury Wolves defenceman Marc Staal has announced his retirement after 17 NHL seasons.

Staal appeared in 1,136 NHL games where he scored 53 goals and recorded 234 points. The 12th overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2005 NHL Draft, Staal spent 13 seasons with the franchise before he also suited up for Detroit, Florida and Philadelphia. In 2011, Staal was selected to his only NHL All-Star game.

The Thunder Bay, ON., native played four seasons in Sudbury from 2003-2007 where he suited up in 236 games, the sixth most in franchise history among blueliners. His 123 points are the eighth most by a Sudbury defencemen while his 100 assists ranked sixth. He had his jersey retired by the club Feb. 3, 2023.

Congratulations to @FlaPanthers defenceman and former @Sudbury_Wolves captain Marc Staal on having his number 1⃣4⃣ raised to the rafters of the Sudbury Community Arena! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EIwxPKfkwC — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 4, 2023

During his run in the OHL, Staal was one of the best defencemen in the CHL. He was twice named to the CHL First All-Star Team (2006, 2007) and OHL First All-Star Team (2006, 2007) and in 2007 was the winner of the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding defenceman.

He was a two-time World Juniors gold medallist (2006, 2007) and was named the tournament’s best defenceman in 2006.

Staal’s no. 14 was the sixth jersey retired by Sudbury alongside Randy Carlyle (no. 6), Rod Schutt (no. 8), Ron Duguay (no. 10), Dale Hunter (no. 15) and Mike Foligno (no. 17).

The 37-year-old will now join the Rangers as a player development assistant.