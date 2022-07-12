Former Rockets defenceman Keith retires

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Duncan Keith has announced his retirement.

After he started the 2002-03 season with Michigan State, Keith joined Kelowna shortly thereafter.

In 37 regular season games, he had 11 goals and 45 points, before he tallied 14 more in the playoffs, as he helped lead the Rockets to the first Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), Keith won the Norris Trophy twice (2010, 2014) as the NHL’s best defenceman and claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015 after he scored the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Keith won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) over the course of his career, and in 1,256 NHL games, tallied 106 goals and 646 points. He would also play in 151 playoff games.

He played his final NHL season with Edmonton in 2021-22 after 16 years with the Blackhawks, where he ranks second in all-time games played in franchise history.