MENU
July 12, 2022

Former Rockets defenceman Keith retires

by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Duncan Keith has announced his retirement.

After he started the 2002-03 season with Michigan State, Keith joined Kelowna shortly thereafter.

In 37 regular season games, he had 11 goals and 45 points, before he tallied 14 more in the playoffs, as he helped lead the Rockets to the first Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), Keith won the Norris Trophy twice (2010, 2014) as the NHL’s best defenceman and claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015 after he scored the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Keith won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) over the course of his career, and in 1,256 NHL games, tallied 106 goals and 646 points. He would also play in 151 playoff games.

He played his final NHL season with Edmonton in 2021-22 after 16 years with the Blackhawks, where he ranks second in all-time games played in franchise history.

More News
2023 NHL Draft to offer no shortage of CHL talent
19 hours ago
10 players selected in 2022 CHL Import Draft and NHL Draft
2 days ago
2:55
Tucker Robertson Drafted 123rd Overall
4 days ago
2:14
Liam Arnsby Drafted 214th Overall
4 days ago
2:57
Domenic Divincentiis Drafted 207th Overall
4 days ago
2:37
Owen Beck Drafted 33rd Overall
5 days ago