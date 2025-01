Former Petes star Eric Staal has no. 12 jersey retired by Hurricanes

Eric Staal became the fourth player to have his number retired by the Carolina Hurricanes when his No. 12 was raised at the Lenovo Center before their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native was selected second overall by the Hurricanes in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent 12 of his 18 NHL seasons with Carolina, recording 455 goals and 608 assists over 1,365 career games. Staal served as captain from 2009 to 2016, appeared in six NHL All-Star Games, and was named MVP in 2008.

Staal is the only player in franchise history to represent the Hurricanes/Whalers at four consecutive NHL All-Star Games (2007-09, 2011), earning All-Star MVP honors in 2008. The 40-year-old ranks first in team history (since relocation) in goals (322), assists (453), points (775), games played (909), power-play goals (105), power-play points (252), and hat tricks (13). He helped lead Carolina to the 2006 Stanley Cup, finishing as the team’s top playoff scorer that year.

Over his career, Staal also played for the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and Florida Panthers, registering 1,063 points (455-608-1,063) in 1,365 career games. In July 2024, the Hurricanes signed him to a one-day contract, allowing him to retire with the franchise.

Staal also represented Canada at numerous international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championships in 2007, 2008, and 2013, and the Olympic Games in 2010 and 2022. He is one of just 30 players in the Triple Gold Club, having won the Stanley Cup (2006), World Championship gold (2007), and Olympic gold (2010).

Eric, with 1,365 career games played, along with his younger brothers Jordan (1,253 GP) and Marc (1,136 GP), form the only trio of brothers in NHL history to each play at least 1,000 career games.

Introducing No. 12, Eric Staal 👏 pic.twitter.com/eHO3OEBNn9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 12, 2025

Before his NHL career, Staal was selected in the first round, 13th overall, by the Peterborough Petes in the 2000 OHL Priority Selection from the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program. He registered 81 goals, 128 assists, and 209 points over 185 regular season games, adding 30 points in 20 playoff contests with the Petes.