Former Olympiques star Krejci retires

Former Gatineau Olympiques forward David Krejci has announced his retirement after 15 seasons.

Krejci was the 63rd overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft by Boston and played his entire NHL career with the Bruins.

The Czechia native appeared in 1,032 games, scored 255 goals and tallied 786 points. He also registered 128 points in the playoffs across 160 games.

Krejci is one of just seven skaters to play in more than 1,000 games with the Bruins while he ranks ninth all-time in scoring.

The 37-year-old won a Stanley Cup in 2011 and led the Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring race in 2011 and 2013. Internationally, he won a pair of bronze medals at the IIHF World Championships (2012, 2022).

In two QMJHL seasons with Gatineau from 2004-06, Krejci tallied 144 points (49 goals) in 117 games and won a bronze medal at the 2005 World Juniors.

Kreici also played parts of two seasons in his native Czechia (2013, 2022) and appeared in 94 AHL games with Providence at the beginning of his professional career.