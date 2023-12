Former Oil Kings netminder Jarry scores 17th NHL goalie goal

Former Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Tristan Jarry scored the 17th goalie goal in NHL history Thursday night during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jarry scored into the empty-net with 1:08 left in regulation after he collected Victor Hedman’s dump in and immediately shot the puck down the ice into the back of the net.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

Jarry spent four years with the Oil Kings from 2011-2015 where his 159 games played, 93 wins and 17 shutouts remain franchise records. He is a two-time WHL champion (2012, 2014) and backstopped the Oil Kings to the 2014 Memorial Cup title. With Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old is a two-time NHL All-Star and has won 125 games in 223 appearances.