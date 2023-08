Former Lewiston goaltender Bernier retires

Former Lewiston MAINEiacs goaltender Jonathan Bernier has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons.

Bernier appeared in 404 NHL games where he compiled a 165-163-40 record with a 2.78 GAA, 912 save percentage and 18 shutouts.

Drafted 11th overall by the LA Kings in the 2006 NHL Draft, Bernier also played for Toronto, Anaheim, Colorado, Detroit and New Jersey. As a member of the Kings, Bernier won a Stanley Cup in 2012.

In 148 games with Lewiston, Bernier went 78-49-17. He posted a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage alongside four shutouts and led the MAINEiacs to a QMJHL title in 2007 after he went 16-1-0 in the postseason. That same year, Bernier was named the Guy Lafleur Trophy winner as QMJHL playoff MVP and was selected to the CHL and QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

In 2008, Bernier won a gold medal with Canada at the World Juniors and won a Spengler Cup in 2013.

The Laval, QC., native also played 119 games in the AHL and in 2010 was named an AHL All-Star and won the Baz Bastien Memorial Trophy as the league’s best goaltender. In 58 games that season, Bernier won 30 times and recorded nine shutouts.