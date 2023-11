Former Kingston star Nicholls honoured by Frontenacs

Former Kingston Frontenacs star Bernie Nicholls was honoured by the franchise Nov. 18.

Nicholls played two seasons in Kingston from 1979-1981 where he recorded 231 points (99 goals) in just 133 games. During the 1980-81 season, Nicholls finished third in OHL scoring with 152 points (63 goals).

A fourth round pick by LA in the 1980 NHL Draft, Nicholls would play 1,127 NHL games for the Kings, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. The Haliburton, ON., native would score 475 goals and amass 1,207 points during his NHL career.

He had his best season in 1988-89 where he finished second in goals with 70 and third in points with 150. Nicholls is just one of eight players to score 70 goals in a single NHL season and one of six players to record a 150-point campaign.

Nicholls was a three-time NHL All-Star (1984, 1989, 1990) while he also appeared in 118 Stanley Cup playoff tilts.

The 62-year-old becomes the 11th Frontenacs player to be honoured by the franchise by having his jersey raised to the rafters but not officially retired.